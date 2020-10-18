Car crashes into Church’s Chicken on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a car crashed into Church’s Chicken early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road just before 2:00 a.m.

The store was closed when the crash happened. Police have not said if anyone has been arrested.

