Car crashes into Madison lake, 3 teens rescued

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)-Three teens are now okay after crashing into a lake in Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

The teens were traveling on Reunion Parkway in a 2016 Infiniti sedan around 3:40 p.m.

The driver of the car was going at a high rate of speed and lost control causing them to enter into the lake near Honours Drive.

All of the teens were able to get out of the car and were checked out by first responders at the scene.

The driver was cited for reckless driving.

Arrangements are being made to have the car removed from the lake.