JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department responded to an accident on McDowell Road near Woody Drive early Friday morning.

A car crashed into a power pole. The accident knocked out power for more than 200 customers in the area.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to Entergy’s website, power should be restored around 10:00 a.m.