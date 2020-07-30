Car crashes into Robinson Road post office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A car crashed into a Jackson post office Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened at the post office on Robinson Road near Highway 18. No one was injured in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
