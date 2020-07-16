Car crashes into Vicksburg Police Department early Thursday morning

An internal investigation into the hacked Twitter accounts of high-profile celebrities, billionaires and politicians Wednesday revealed that the social media company's own tools were used to carry it out.

"We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools," Twitter Support tweeted Wednesday evening. "We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We're looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it."