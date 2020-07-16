Coronavirus Information

Car crashes into Vicksburg Police Department early Thursday morning

Courtesy: Vicksburg Daily News/Vicksburg Police Dept.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A vehicle crashed into the Vicksburg Police Department early Thursday morning.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. The department is located on Veto Street.

No one was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

  • Courtesy: Vicksburg Daily News/Vicksburg Police Dept.

