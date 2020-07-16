VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A vehicle crashed into the Vicksburg Police Department early Thursday morning.
According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. The department is located on Veto Street.
No one was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Car crashes into Vicksburg Police Department early Thursday morning
- Florida workers surprise 4-year-old girl with garbage truck birthday parade
- Kevin Stitt becomes first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19
- Health Care Heroes: Rural Scholarship Program
- By next week if you grocery shop in the Jackson Metro you will need a mask