Car crashes through Fannin Mart in Flowood

 FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A vehicle crashed through the front door of Fannin Mart in Flowood Saturday afternoon.

A grey Ford F-150 crashed into the building, according to Flowood police. The driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

