Car crashes through Fannin Mart in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A vehicle crashed through the front door of Fannin Mart in Flowood Saturday afternoon.
A grey Ford F-150 crashed into the building, according to Flowood police. The driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.
No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
LATEST STORIES:
- Advocates demand removal of confederate statue in Brandon
- Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era
- 182 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi
- University of Southern Mississippi creates free COVID course
- MSEMA warns public of fake letter from governor’s office