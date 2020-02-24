Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; dozens injured

BERLIN (AP) – German police say a man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people watching a Carnival procession in a small town, injuring dozens of people including children.

The driver was arrested, but police couldn’t immediately provide details about the man’s motivations for crashing into the crowd in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin.

A police spokesman says some of the injuries in Monday’s crash were life-threatening. The spokesman says “there were several dozen injured, among them some seriously and sadly also children.”