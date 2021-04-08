Car rental shortage affects summer travel plans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, they may be looking to make summer travel plans, but it may be difficult to find rental cars.

With travel picking up for the summer, car rental companies have a limited supply of vehicles right now.

“There’s been a steady demand for all-size vehicles as more people are traveling. A lot of people want to use a rental car versus putting miles on their vehicle,” said Melissa Johnson, manager of U-Save Car & Truck Rental.

She said the demand for car rentals increases more during the summer months.

“I feel like there will be a big increase and lot more demand. We’re already seeing that now, especially for van rentals for family vacations.”

Some travel experts said rental rates or cars could go up. Johnson said she does not expect her customers to pay a whole lot more.

“If there is an increase in the price of the vehicles as we are bringing in new vehicles into our fleet, we may have to go up a dollar or two, but it’s not a significant difference.”

Johnson said booking cars or vans for an extended period of time helps save money. She encouraged people to book in advance.