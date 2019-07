The Better Business Bureau of Mississippi wants to warn you about a car scam.

A Michigan man says he bought a car from what he thought was a Jackson business.

He wired $10,000 to a bank account for Heely’s Auto Center.

The next day, the business asked for $16,000.

That’s when the victim went online and found Neely’s Auto Service Center, not Heely’s.

The BBB says they’ve received three calls about the scammers.

They say you should always research a company before making any online purchases.