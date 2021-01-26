CARA animal shelter in Jackson preventing surrenders after holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — At first sight, no one can resist a puppy or a kitten.

But raising an animal is no cake walk, which is something that many people disregard during the holiday season when they give puppies and kittens as gifts.

It’s something that staff at Community Animal Rescue and Adoption or “CARA” are all too familiar with, particularly about a month after Christmas.

“They start getting big enough that it’s a little more hassle to care for them,” Stevana Williams, shelter manager said. “That’s when we see them come back to us.”

Williams said that during the weeks leading up to the holidays they do not allow adoptions, that’s to avoid this exact situation so that pets do not get brought back to the shelter.

“We will pick them back up afterwards,” Williams said. “We will accept applications but we do not process them until afterwards.”

Because of this practice, every year they see fewer post-holiday returns.

Williams has a tip for anyone considering adopting, whether it’s for themselves or as a present: trust the shelter when it comes to selecting the best animal to match your or the recipient’s needs.

“People tend to want the cutest and that’s an impulsive thing,” Williams said. “But if you think about the personalities the size the behavior… 9x/10 the cutest is also the most difficult to own.”

Williams adds that if you really do think that a pet is the perfect gift for someone, consult them before so that they are not caught off guard and you should never feel hesitant to reach out to shelters and ask questions.