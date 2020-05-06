1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Caregiver accused of stealing money from disabled patient

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi caregiver was accused of stealing money from a disabled patient.

Mary A. Smith, 51, was charged Monday after investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Adult Protective Services spent months looking into the case, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the victim. The amount of money stolen by Smith was also not disclosed.

Smith was booked into jail on a $75,000 bond and charged with three counts of exploitation. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories