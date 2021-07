JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore will be sworn-in as the National Bar Association’s new president on Tuesday, July 27. The Moss Point native will become the first Mississippian to lead the association in its 96-year history.

The ceremony will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Capital Club Jackson. Moore will be sworn-in during a hybrid ceremony by Judge Winston Kidd.

Moore is the managing partner of The Cochran Firm – Mississippi Delta in Grenada.