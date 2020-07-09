Carlyn Hicks appointed Hinds County Court Judge

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has temporarily appointed Jackson attorney Carlyn M. Hicks as a special judge for the Hinds County Court. The appointment is to the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Melvin V. Priester Sr., who retired from the Hinds County Court on June 3.

Hicks said, “I am honored and humbled by the confidence the Chief Justice has placed in me to assume this role, and I pledge to bring fairness and compassionate competence to the bench. I look forward to serving the residents of Hinds County with integrity, dedication and diligence.”

The Supreme Court order of appointment is below:

