CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – Carthage firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Green Road just before 8:00 a.m.

According to Fire Chief Lonzo Jones, crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than four hours. He said no one was injured. Jones said the home is a total loss.

Investigators believe the fire started under the front porch. The cause of the fire is under investigation.