Casa Grande demolition plans on pause

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced plans to address blight in the community, but one of the most anticipated projects may take a little longer. Right now, there’s a pause on plans to demolish the Casa Grande apartment complex.

“This is one of the things we lift up when we say we need landbank legislation, because the paperwork, all of the loopholes really allow property owners to avoid consequences of dilapidated properties,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The city’s Planning and Development director, Jordan Hillman, said the city had to properly notify the owner about plans to tear it down, but the owner has plans of their own.

“The owner has also said that once they clear title and close the property in 60 days, they plan to resale that property to someone who plans to redevelop it. I don’t know how to true that may or may not be, but we’re going to hold for 60 days,” stated Hillman.

Community members and Councilman Aaron Banks said this is a major eye sore that they don’t want to keep driving by everyday.

“It’s a continuous dumpsite. It’s a continuous nuisance. It’s right around the street from a school, and right now, my constituents don’t care about delays and court cases or people being properly notified they’ve heard that before. They’ve heard wait 60 days before,” said Banks.

The mayor said there are not as many issues as there were before with the property.

“Not only did we have the legal process to maneuver in the past, we also had no funding,” Lumumba said. “We’re going to move and march through this legal process, and my commitment, as I mentioned in the council meeting, is to make sure that this blight no longer exists in that community.”

Neighbors said they hope this will be an end to a nearly seven year problem.