Case workers check on children during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is making home visits even during the coronavirus outbreak. ​



All child protection staff are working remotely. Case workers are still investigating every ​

Child abuse call coming into the hotline and visiting homes. ​

Children can’t wait. ​

​Case workers are getting creative making home visiting for children like those in foster care in the front lawns or using videoconferencing for visits. ​

First, they call the parents to ask if any illness is involved. ​

​Communications director Lea Anne Brandon says just before schools shut down , they were getting 100-200 reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation a day through their hotline or web site.

​Now it’s dropped down to 100 or less.

The agency expects the number of reports to spike again when children go back to school, just like they do when they come back from the holidays or summer vacation, as teachers and counselors identify the signs.

From February 15-29 there were 1,519 reports of child abuse allegations ​

From March 15-29, the numbers dropped down to 934 reports ​

​If you are 18 years old, you are required to report child abuse.

You can also call the Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 1-800-222-8000.

April is child abuse prevention month.