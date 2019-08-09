Caseworkers and supervisor fired after investigation into Natchez child abuse death

Friday morning, two frontline caseworkers and one supervisor were terminated by the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services following the agency’s completion of an internal investigation.

According to MDCPS, disciplinary action has also been taken against two additional supervisors involved in the agency’s handling of the Armani Hill case.

The child welfare agency completed a review of a month-long internal investigation into the child abuse case which examined actions taken and not taken by its frontline and supervisory staff before the 4-year-old child’s death.

According to Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong, Hill died June 5 in Natchez after receiving a beating so severe she could no longer walk.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong: “This is the worst case of child abuse I have ever seen”

Her three-year-old sister was also severely beating but recovered after being treated in a Jackson hospital.

The mother of the children, 25-year-old Lakeisha Marie Jones, was charged with two counts of child deprivation. The mother’s boyfriend, 24-year-old James Christopher Anderson, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

“The three employees terminated today were suspended during the internal investigation by the agency in June and have not been allowed to return to work at MDCPS since that time,” said Kris Jones, Deputy Commissioner of Administration.