Cast members needed for Morgan Freeman TV series being filmed in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A new History Channel series, which will be filmed in Natchez, is currently searching for actors in featured roles and extras. Each episode of “Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman,” will be narrated by the actor.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Freeman and his production team, Revelations Entertainment, partnered with Crooked Letter Picture Company to produce the show in Natchez.

Morgan Casting is looking for 60 cast members for featured roles and 100 extras for the first eight episodes of the series. The non-fiction series will focus on infamous prison escapes around the world.

Casting notices will be posted on several sites, including the Morgan Casting Facebook Page, MyCastingFile.com and actorsaccess.com. Casting inquiries may also be emailed to castinggreatescapes@gmail.com.