JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You have the chance to be in a movie that’s filming in the City of Jackson. Leaders with Gamechanger Films and A24 will host a casting call for background actors to be in the movie “The Inspection.”

They are searching for male and female Marine Corps recruits, 18-27 years. Veterans are encouraged to apply. Other roles are also available.

The movie will be filmed between July 14 and August 13. See the casting call sheet below to find out how to apply.