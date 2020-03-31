Cathead Distillery and City of Jackson distribute hand sanitizer across city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In just three hours, more than 200 gallons of hand sanitizer was distributed to citizens across the City of Jackson. Cathead Distillery and city leaders set up four distribution spots to give away the sanitizer.

Many people have been searching for weeks to find hygiene products, like hand sanitizer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several have been unsuccessful in their efforts.

There was a line of cars around the corner at the Walmart on Highway 18 on Tuesday. The store was one of three spots where Cathead setup 55 gallon drums. There are a few simple guidelines for being served: bring your own 12 oz. bottle and one bottle per car.

Parks and Recreation employees said it’s important to stay united during this trying time.

Dr. Abram Muhammad, Deputy Director of City of Jackson Parks and Recreation, explained, “We’re gonna continue to do all we can in the city as we pull together and work together as we get through this crisis together. If we work together as one city, one destiny, we’ll be okay.”

One couple from Jackson left their two-week quarantine to pick up some hand sanitizer.

“This is a wonderful thing that they’re doing,” said Samuel Brown. “They’re showing that they’re concerned about the citizens here and the people of Jackson.”

“We’ve been staying at home,” said Lisa Brown, Samuel’s wife. “We found out about the hand sanitizer, we came on out. We said this is a good opportunity here and that this is a good thing that they’re doing for Jackson, Mississippi.”

All four locations ran out of hand sanitizer just after noon. There won’t be any distribution on Wednesday, but leaders said they’re working to get more hand sanitizer to the locations soon.