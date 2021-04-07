Severe Weather Tools

Cathead Distillery launches new line of sparkling vodka sodas

(Photo Credit: Amy Campbell Photography)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Cathead Distillery announced a new line of sparkling vodka sodas. Cathead Sparkling will come in four flavors: Cranberry, Limeade, Satsuma Mandarin and Strawberry Lemonade.

Starting Wednesday, April 7, the variety 8-packs will be available for pre-order on Cathead Distillery’s online store. This month, the drinks will also be available in stores in nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and South Carolina.

