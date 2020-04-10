Catholic Charities Jackson Karing For Kids Package Giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Catholic Charities Jackson held their Karing for Kids package giveaway consisting of snacks and toys. They prepared 400 bags to give out. Executive Director of Catholic Charities Jackson, Wanda Thomas says “we wanted to do something to brighten the children’s lives in our state”

With the coronavirus in affect, precautions were taken seriously. People were asked to stay in their cars while staff members delivered the bags to them.

Covid-19 has altered the way Catholic Charities operate. Workers have been working remotely and some are providing services through telehealth.

During this time Catholic Charities wants everyone to know that they are still available for service.

To get in touch go to www.catholiccharitiesjackson.org/