JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Catholic Charities of Jackson will host a school supply giveaway and COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday, August 14.

The event will be at 850 E. River Place in Jackson. It will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m.

School supplies will be distributed while supplies last. To receive a vaccination, you must be 12 years old or older. Free food will be offered to those who receive the vaccine.