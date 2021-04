RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Catholic Charities announced its “Run Foster Run” 5K will take place on Thursday, May 6.

The event will be held at The Township at Colony Park in Ridgeland starting at 5:30 p.m. It will include a one mile Fun Run for those 12 and under.

Organizers said the 5K will benefit the foster care programs of Catholic Charities. You can register at www.catholiccharitiesjackson.org.