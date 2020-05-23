CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl scaring away a man who tried to burglarize her family’s Northwest Bakersfield home as she was waiting in a car in the driveway.

The girl’s father, Dylan Pendley, says the man seen on camera approached the family home Thursday at around 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Oak Hills Avenue and attempted to steal a golf cart from the home’s garage.

Man seen on camera / Photo: Dylan Pendley

What the man didn’t know was 10-year-old Lola was sitting in a SUV in the driveway and saw him. She quickly exits the car and shouts at the man, scaring him away. The man quickly ran off.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110.

17’s Nicole Gitzke interviewed the family and will have a full story on Lola’s quick thinking on 17 News at 5.