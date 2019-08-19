Caution: Closings every 30 minutes on I-55 in Ridgeland starting at 10 pm

The City of Ridgeland announcement intermittent closings on I-55 southbound starting tonight, August 19 at 10 pm until 6 am continuing through the end of the week.

The interstate will be closed to install the Lake Harbour Drive Extension bridge beams over I-55 southbound lanes. During this time, the Natchez Trace Parkway and Old Agency Road southbound ramps will remain closed until 6:00 a.m. each morning.

The Contractor coordinated this event with MDOT and Ridgeland Police department. If needed, call Ridgeland Police Department for alternate routes at 601-856-2121.