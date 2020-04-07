Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

CBS announces Sunday night at the movies

News
Posted: / Updated:

Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” (Associated Press)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CBS announced plans to launch a Sunday movie night in May, featuring five feature films from the Paramount Pictures library.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

CBS’ SUNDAYS IN MAY FEATURE FILM SCHEDULE
 

May 3“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 10“Forrest Gump” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 17“Mission: Impossible” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 24“Titanic” (7:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 31“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories