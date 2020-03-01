CC’s Coffee House hosts exotic car show in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- On the first Sunday of each month car lovers come to show off their rides at CC’s Coffee House for ‘Coffee and Cars’ in Ridgeland.

This event gives a chance for car enthusiasts to not only network with others but it also is an opportunity for the community to learn about the process of revamping vehicles.

Owner Bobby Gill of CC’s Coffee House said the car show has a variety of vintage and high-class cars.

“We have cars, trucks, motorcycles– you see everything from old Broncos to brand new Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Anybody is welcome, we encourage anybody, if you have any interest in cars at all to come by and check it out.”

The car show is free and open to the public!