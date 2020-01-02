CDC: More than 2,500 cases of vaping-related illnesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention released more information about the vaping-related illness outbreak.

As of December 27, 2019, there have been 2,561 hospitalized cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products or deaths reported in all 50 states, D.C., and two U.S. territories. 55 deaths were confirmed in 27 states and D.C.

The CDC recommends people don’t use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC. According to the agency, data suggests products containing THC play a major role in the outbreak.

In Mississippi, there have been 11 vaping-related illnesses reported with one death.