CDC: More than 2,600 cases of vaping-related illnesses

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,602 cases of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury or deaths have been reported from all 50 states, D.C., and two U.S. territories. The CDC said 57 deaths have been reported.

The agency recommends people don’t use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC. Data suggest products containing THC play a major role in the outbreak.

In Mississippi, there have been 11 cases of vaping-related illnesses reported, along with one death.