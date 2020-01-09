CDC: More than 2,600 cases of vaping-related illnesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,602 cases of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury or deaths have been reported from all 50 states, D.C., and two U.S. territories. The CDC said 57 deaths have been reported.
The agency recommends people don’t use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC. Data suggest products containing THC play a major role in the outbreak.
In Mississippi, there have been 11 cases of vaping-related illnesses reported, along with one death.