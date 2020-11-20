CDC Recommends Not Traveling During Thanksgiving Holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday are busy times when it comes to traveling to see friends and family, but the CDC advises Americans not to.

Virus cases surged in America after Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day and is expected to do so after Thanksgiving.

Thursday the CDC said it recommends Americans not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

AAA anticipates Thanksgiving flights will be down by nearly half compared to prior years, with an expected 2.4 million travelers this year.

AAA also projects 47.8 million people will be driving to their Thanksgiving destinations this year.

With so much travel, a car care expert from ‘Mr. Transmission’ provides safe tips for the road and to help cut down on virus exposure.

Wipe it Down – Carry a packet of disinfecting wipes and frequently clean common touchpoints such as the steering wheel, door handles, seat belts and buckles, keys and fobs, window button, radio and climate control buttons, and more. According to a survey by CarRentals.com, there are roughly 700 different strains of bacteria living in the average vehicle and the average steering wheel is four times dirtier than a public toilet seat.

The country is potentially looking at the largest one-year travel decline since the 2008 recession.

Travelers make note that you can enter your starting point and destination into the ‘Triple-A’ website and click the “Covid-19 Travel Restrictions” button to see whether mask and quarantine mandates are enforced at the location.