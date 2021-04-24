CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. New information suggests there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes any form of concern for pregnant individuals or their babies.

Before the new study, the CDC said the COVID-19 vaccine should be available to pregnant women for them to discuss with their doctor.

The organization now states that pregnant women “may receive” a vaccine when one is available and one local doctor agrees.

Mississippi State Medical Association President Mark Horne said, “I’ve heard people concerned that these vaccines might harm an unborn child or mother whose pregnant. Absolutely not. That’s recently been dispelled through studies and we now know that it is safe for pregnant women and for women who are nursing so they need to get vaccinated as well.”

At the White House briefing on the coronavirus Friday, the CDC said surveillance systems showed no safety concerns for more than 35,000 women in their third trimester or for their babies. They now encourage pregnant persons to talk to their doctors to determine when is best for them.