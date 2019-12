(CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a warning about a new E. coli outbreak. At least eight people have been sickened in three states.

The illnesses have been linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped salad kits.

According to the CDC, people started getting sick between November 5 and 15, 2019. It’s unclear if these new cases are connected to a more widespread outbreak of romaine lettuce.