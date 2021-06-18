Celebrating Juneteenth in the Capitol City

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The newest federal holiday kicked off with a couple of Juneteenth celebrations across the capital city today.

The ceremony began with a welcoming event explaining why Juneteenth is celebrated followed by prayer and a solo of ‘Lift every voice and sing,’ which led to a march around the JSU Plaza. 

After the march, there was a celebration with music and snow cones for all the students, teachers, and staff. 

At the Jackson Convention Complex was the Juneteenth fireworks extravaganza from 7-9pm. There were clothes and food vendors, music, and bouncy houses. 

This event was scheduled for Saturday but because of potential bad weather it was moved to Friday. 

