There will be a celebration of life for Coach Willie E. "Rat" McGowan on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a celebration of life for Coach Willie E. “Rat” McGowan on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The memorial for the longtime Alcorn State University baseball coach will start at 11:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

McGowan passed away on November, 6, 2019.