Celebration of life for Alcorn student James Carr III

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A second Alcorn State University student will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 29.

Funeral services for James “Tiny” Carr III will be at 1:00 p.m. at Victorious Faith Ministries Church of God in Christ (COGIC), located on 36540 Highway 82 West in Itta Bena. Viewing of the body will precede the funeral Saturday from noon until the start of the service.

The repast will be held at the Leflore County High School cafeteria, located on 401 Lakeside St. in Itta Bena.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Century Funeral Home, located at 801 Walthall St. in Greenwood.

Carr and Tahir Fitzhugh of Pennsylvania were shot and killed in Claiborne County last week.

The suspect in the case, Jerrell Davis of Natchez, was given a $2 million bond on Sunday.

The university is offering and will continue to provide counseling and support services to those during their time of need. Faculty, staff, and students in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the Alcorn State University Office of Counseling Services located in Room 305 of the Walter Washington Administration Building on the Lorman Campus or call 601-877-6230.