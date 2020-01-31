Celebs back Mississippi theater screening of ‘Just Mercy’

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought all the tickets at a Mississippi movie theater to provide community members with a free showing of the movie “Just Mercy.”
The couple are among celebrities and organizations that have sponsored screenings of the movie nationwide.
The Daily Mississippian reports that they provided a free screening this week for nearly 300 people at a theater in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.
The legal drama is based on the true story of a black man falsely accused of killing a white woman.