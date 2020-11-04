CenterPoint Energy Foundation donates $15K to Hurricane Zeta relief and recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy announced Wednesday that the company has committed $15,000 to three nonprofit organizations leading Hurricane Zeta relief and recovery efforts in Mississippi.

American Red Cross of Gulfport – $5,000

United Way of South Mississippi – $5,000

The Salvation Army of Gulfport – $5,000

“Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations, we continue to provide relief to communities in our Mississippi and Louisiana natural gas footprint, many of which are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricanes Delta and Laura. Our thoughts are with CenterPoint Energy’s employees and customers who were directly impacted,” said Alicia Dixon, Director of Community Relations. “The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities affected by these back-to-back hurricanes remain our top priorities.”

