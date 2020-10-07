CenterPoint Energy shares natural gas safety tips ahead of Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy is keeping an eye on Hurricane Delta as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico. The company urges customers to keep important pre- and post-storm natural gas safety tips top-of-mind to stay safe.

Do not turn off your natural gas service at the meter in advance of the storm; doing so could allow water to enter the natural gas lines should flooding occur. If you wish to discontinue gas service, turn off the natural gas at each appliance.

Always be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too.

If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 888-876-5786 and CenterPoint Energy will send a trained service technician.

If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills, and gas lights.

Before cleaning debris, digging on your property, or to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number.

Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter. In many areas, the meter may be located near the curb. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.

