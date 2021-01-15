Central Mississippi Continuum of Care accepting applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Continuum of Care is seeking a Collaborative Applicant and an HMIS Lead Agency for the five-county organization working to end homelessness, provide affordable housing, and serve needs of homeless people and those at risk of homelessness.

The Collaborative Applicant will prepare the annual application for funding from the U.S.

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and provide a range of staffing and

recordkeeping responsibilities.

The Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) Lead Agency will administer the

data system used by service organizations in Hinds, Warren, Madison, Rankin and Copiah counties,

provide training, prepare reports, and assist in quality improvement.

Applicant organizations need to have the capacity to administer federal funds and to provide

staffing for many important functions, as required by HUD. A qualified organization may apply for

one or both positions.

The deadline for applications is February 12, 2021. Position details are online.