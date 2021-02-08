Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), 58-year-old Robert Glenn Thomas died at a Jackson hospital on Friday, February 5. He was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

MDOC officials said the cause of the inmate’s death appears to be natural. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the local coroner who operates independently of MDOC.

Thomas had been sentenced June 18, 1993, as a habitual offender to 30 years for sexual assault in Jackson County.