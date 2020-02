JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said an inmate died at the Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson on Saturday.

54-year-old Bobby Lewis Vance was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. He was sentenced in Copiah County to serve a total of 25 years on November 9, 2004, in connection to two armed robberies.

No foul play is suspected in his death. The official cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.