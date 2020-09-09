Central Mississippi Hub to host toiletry drive in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Hub for Volunteers is collaborating with Pressure, a community-based organization that focuses on youth development, to host a 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance toiletry drive.

The drive will take place on Saturday, September 12 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Davis Road Park in Byram.

The Central Mississippi Hub is mobilizing young people in counties throughout the central region of the state to lead volunteer service projects that help meet community needs on 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance.

