Central MS Correctional Facility inmate dies at Jackson hospital

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate serving two sentences, including life, at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County has died. 

MDOC officials said 75-year-old Jessie Minnifield was receiving specialty care. He died Friday night at Merit Health Center in Jackson. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death. 

Minnifield was convicted of murder/homicide in 1979 and aggravated assault in 2011, which occurred while he was on parole. Both crimes occurred in Clay County.

