JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced an inmate, who was serving 12 years for grand larceny and false pretense, died.

Ronald Frederick Apgar III, 39, was pronounced dead Friday night at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Apgar was sentenced March 15, 2018, in Harrison County.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by a medical examiner who operates independently of MDOC.