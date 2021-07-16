Cerami’s Italian Restaurant reopens after staff shortage

UPDATE:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Cerami’s Italian Restaurant in Flowood reopened on Tuesday, July 27, following a temporary closure due to a staff shortage.

The owner, Alissa Cerami, announced the restaurant has to shut down because most employees are leaving for school or starting their careers soon, which makes it difficult to operate. The restaurant is expected to reopen Monday, July 26.

Cerami’s released the following statement to customers on its website.

“We hate to have to close for any reason but as we have been tirelessly trying to find employees, most of our current employees are having to leave to go back to school or starting their careers in other lines of work. We are closing Friday July 16- Monday July 26 so he can fully focus just on obtaining qualified employees. Thanks for your patience but we want to give you the best service and experience. See y’all soon.” Cerami’s Italian Restaurant Owner, Alissa Cerami

