Certain Hinds County voting precincts have new locations, PPE will be provided

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In less than 12 hours the polls will open up for voters in all of Mississippi’s 82 counties but nowhere may be busier than precincts in Hinds County.

Absentee Ballots alone have already brought in over 16,000 votes from the county. All 108 precincts in Hinds County range from schools to churches, fire stations, and libraries. But the Coronavirus and more attention to the presidential race, voters can expect to see a different environment casting their ballot.

“This election is like none other than I have seen in my lifetime,” Election Commissioner Toni Johnson of district two told us.

Along with the 216 ballot bags and voting machines sent out by the Election Commissioners, dozens of tubs with PPE and cleaning supplies will also be at every polling place.

“Each voter will have a pen, face shield, hand sanitizer and wipes as well to make sure the machines are clean,” Commissioner Johnson continued. “We have cones and stickers we’ll have placed on the floor to make sure they can stand six feet apart.”

These resources give a big relief for poll workers on the front lines all election day.

“I really didn’t want to do it but I had to do it because so many people are relying on me,” Annie Woodward of Precinct 39 explained. “I’m the manager and precinct 39 and I’m just going to protect myself and wear a mask and wear a shield and gloves.”

In order to follow Coronavirus prevention guidelines, several polling locations have changed to space out more people.

“People that voted in Hardy Middle School, they will be going across the street to the C.D.C. (Career Development Center)” Commissioner Johnson said. “True Worship Ministry, they will be going next door to fire station 15. Federation Towers which are in Clinton they will be voting a Sumner Hill Jr. High School. We also have St. Phillips Church, they will be combined with McCloud and the Edwards Library will be at the Edwards Community Center.”

Each polling place will have at least nine workers at it. The election commission recommends you give yourself 30-60 minutes to wait in line and cast your ballot.

As of Monday night, no one has called in sick so Hinds County expects all polling locations to open on time Tuesday morning. Remember if you’re standing in line by 7:00 p.m. they have to let you vote.