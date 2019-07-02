Champion Hill becomes part of National Military Park

It’s the biggest expansion in the history of the Vicksburg National Military Park. Eight hundred acres just outside of Edwards, it was the site of the Battle of Champion Hill which unlocked the key to Union breaking the lines to take Vicksburg during the Civil War.

Forth of July week wasn’t celebrated for many years in Vicksburg. The date coincided with the end of the siege during the Civil War.

Well, fast forward many years and folks are celebrating the addition of the Champion Hill Battlefield from the state to the national military park system.

The milestone denotes 120 years since the fight that split a country in half. It was a tipping point in the Civil War. Bob Vogel, Regional Director for the Southeast of the National Park Service explains.

“The story of what happened here is so important in our countries history. It’s all a part of what brings us together and helps us to know our past. It’s exciting we are still adding lands to the National Military Park and telling the bigger story that wasn’t just in the town of Vicksburg it was throughout the area.”

This piece of land transferred from the State will soon welcome visitors to walk in the same footsteps of our nation’s history.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says there was a lot of hard work making the project happen.

“There was a lot of work involved in this. For many many years. To see it coming into fruition not only for the people of Mississippi family’s and military’s that are serving today. We don’t forget about our past.”

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves was also on hand.

“The Vicksburg National Military Park and campaign will be one of the largest National Military parks in the entire country. We think that’s going to lead to significant investments and quite frankly a large amount of tourists coming into the area.”

The National Park generates nearly $38-million in tourism dollars. Organizers with the Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park looking forward to taking over additional sites in Port Gibson and Raymond.

People involved in the effort say it will take fundraising about $3-million more to add those additional acres to the Park. For more information, go to the park’s website or Visit the Friends of the Military Park.