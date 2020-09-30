Changes to WMA waterfowl draw hunts for 2020-21 Season

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of MDWFP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has made procedural changes to waterfowl draw hunts on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) for the 2020-21 hunting season. Due to ongoing health concerns from COVID-19, drawing procedures have been altered to limit close interactions between individuals who are visiting or working on these areas. New procedures for the upcoming hunting season are outlined below: 

  • All waterfowl draw hunt applications for the season (up to 5 draw periods per WMA) will be open concurrently from October 1 to October 15 and all drawings will be completed by November 1.
  • Hunting units will be assigned when draw winners are notified. 
  • Drawn hunters will have 48 hours to confirm their reservation online before it goes back into a second re-fill drawing. 
  • Applicants who are not initially drawn will be entered into the re-fill drawing for a chance to fill any hunting positions that were not confirmed. 
  • Drawn hunters and their guests must sign in by 5:00 am the morning of their hunt and will proceed to their hunting unit.
  • Howard Miller, Mahannah, and Muscadine Farms WMAs will have stand-by opportunity for non-drawn hunters to show up the morning of a hunt for a chance to fill any vacant hunting units. 

Applications for WMA draw hunts can be found online. Hunters are reminded that not all WMAs with waterfowl hunting opportunity require a draw permit to hunt, and specific regulations for each WMA should be reviewed prior to hunting. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories