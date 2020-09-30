Changes to WMA waterfowl draw hunts for 2020-21 Season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has made procedural changes to waterfowl draw hunts on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) for the 2020-21 hunting season. Due to ongoing health concerns from COVID-19, drawing procedures have been altered to limit close interactions between individuals who are visiting or working on these areas. New procedures for the upcoming hunting season are outlined below:

All waterfowl draw hunt applications for the season (up to 5 draw periods per WMA) will be open concurrently from October 1 to October 15 and all drawings will be completed by November 1.

Hunting units will be assigned when draw winners are notified.

Drawn hunters will have 48 hours to confirm their reservation online before it goes back into a second re-fill drawing.

Applicants who are not initially drawn will be entered into the re-fill drawing for a chance to fill any hunting positions that were not confirmed.

Drawn hunters and their guests must sign in by 5:00 am the morning of their hunt and will proceed to their hunting unit.

Howard Miller, Mahannah, and Muscadine Farms WMAs will have stand-by opportunity for non-drawn hunters to show up the morning of a hunt for a chance to fill any vacant hunting units.

Applications for WMA draw hunts can be found online. Hunters are reminded that not all WMAs with waterfowl hunting opportunity require a draw permit to hunt, and specific regulations for each WMA should be reviewed prior to hunting.

