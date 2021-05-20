Charges dropped against two officers accused in death of George Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Hinds County judge dismissed all charges against two police officers who were on trial for second-degree murder in the death of George Robinson, of Jackson.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Judge Faye Peterson said the state failed to present evidence that Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley acted criminally in the detainment of the 62-year-old Robinson in January 2019.

The state medical officer said Robinson died two days after the incident with police from multiple blunt head injuries.

Barney and Lampley, along with Anthony Fox, were indicted by a grand jury in August 2020. Fox is expected to appear in court at a later date.